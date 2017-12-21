Euro zone consumer confidence rises in December

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence rose to 0.5 in December, a flash estimate by the European Commission showed on Thursday.

The European Commission said consumer morale in the 19 countries sharing the euro currency increased by 0.5 points in December from a downwardly adjusted 0.0 in November.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment only increased slightly by 0.1 points to -0.6.

The Commission gave no details as to why the consumer sentiment increased.