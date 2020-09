FILE PHOTO: People wear protective masks while shopping at an open-air market as France reinforces mask-wearing as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the country, in Paris, France, August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

(Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence rose by 0.8 points in September from the August number, figures released on Tuesday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale improved to -13.9 this month from -14.7 in August.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise to -14.6.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment rose by 0.6 points to -14.9.