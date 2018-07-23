FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 23, 2018 / 2:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Euro zone consumer confidence unchanged in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence was unchanged in July from June, indicating economic growth may be stabilizing going into the third quarter, figures released on Monday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale was unchanged at -0.6 points in July, with the June figure being revised down to -0.6 from the -0.5 previously reported.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment increased by 0.6 points to -0.7, the Commission added.

Despite some economic weakness in the second quarter, economists expect growth to resume in the second half of the year.

The European Central Bank expects the economy of the 19-country euro zone to grow by 2.1 percent this year.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.