Euro zone consumer confidence unchanged in July

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence was unchanged in July from June, indicating economic growth may be stabilizing going into the third quarter, figures released on Monday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale was unchanged at -0.6 points in July, with the June figure being revised down to -0.6 from the -0.5 previously reported.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment increased by 0.6 points to -0.7, the Commission added.

Despite some economic weakness in the second quarter, economists expect growth to resume in the second half of the year.

The European Central Bank expects the economy of the 19-country euro zone to grow by 2.1 percent this year.