Euro zone consumer confidence unchanged in March

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence was unchanged in March, figures released on Tuesday showed.
The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale was 0.1 points, the same as in February. Economists polled by Reuters had on average expected a figure of 0.0.
In the European Union as a whole, sentiment was also unchanged, at -0.3 points.
Uncertainty about possible euro zone reforms, a potential trade war and Italian elections have so far taken a backseat to improved economic factors with unemployment in the euro zone at nine-year lows.
Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop