March 20, 2018 / 3:15 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Euro zone consumer confidence unchanged in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence was unchanged in March, figures released on Tuesday showed.

People walk through the Mall of Berlin shopping centre during its opening night in Berlin, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD PACKAGE - SEARCH "BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD JULY 18" FOR ALL IMAGES - S1AETQFALBAA

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale was 0.1 points, the same as in February. Economists polled by Reuters had on average expected a figure of 0.0.

In the European Union as a whole, sentiment was also unchanged, at -0.3 points.

Uncertainty about possible euro zone reforms, a potential trade war and Italian elections have so far taken a backseat to improved economic factors with unemployment in the euro zone at nine-year lows.

For European Commission data click on:

here

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop

