Euro zone consumer sentiment falls to near two-year low in Dec

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer sentiment fell to its lowest level in nearly two years in December, figures released on Friday showed.

The European Commission said its flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale dropped to -6.2 points from -3.9 in November. It was the lowest level since February 2017.

In the European Union as a whole, the consumer sentiment index declined to -5.9 points from -3.7 in November. It was the index’s lowest level since also hitting -5.9 points in November 2016.

