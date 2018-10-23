FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 2:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Euro zone consumer sentiment rises slightly in October

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer sentiment rose slightly in October, against expectations of a decline, according to figures released on Tuesday.

People walk through the Mall of Berlin shopping centre during its opening night in Berlin, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale increased to -2.7 points in October from -2.9 points in September. Economists polled by Reuters had on average expected a decline to -3.2 points.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment rose by 0.1 points, also to -2.7.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robin Emmott

