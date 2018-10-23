Euro zone consumer sentiment rises slightly in October

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer sentiment rose slightly in October, against expectations of a decline, according to figures released on Tuesday.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale increased to -2.7 points in October from -2.9 points in September. Economists polled by Reuters had on average expected a decline to -3.2 points.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment rose by 0.1 points, also to -2.7.