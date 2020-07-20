Euro zone current account surplus narrows further in May

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The current account surplus of the 19 countries sharing the euro narrowed to 7.95 billion euros in May from 14.27 billion euros in April on a big outflow of secondary income, which includes transfers between residents and non-residents, ECB data showed on Monday.

In the 12 months to May, the bloc’s current account surplus fell to 2.2% of GDP from 2.7% in the preceding year, mostly on a big drop in the surplus on the trade of goods and services.

