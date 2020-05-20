Euro zone current account surplus narrows in March

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The euro zone’s current account surplus narrowed to 27 billion euros in March from 38 billion euros in February, though the trade surplus increased, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday.

The drop on the current account came on a lower surplus on services and the drop in primary income, which includes items like profit or dividend flows from abroad.

In the 12 months to March, the euro zone recorded a current account surplus worth 2.8% of its gross domestic product, down from a surplus of 3.0% in the preceding 12 months.