ECB sees solid second-quarter euro zone growth

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) are pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, September 8, 2016.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Economic data points to solid growth in the euro zone in the second quarter and indicates a rebound in global growth after a rough patch, the European Central Bank said in a regular economic bulletin on Thursday.

Inflation will hover near the current level in the coming months and while there is still no convincing upswing in consumer prices, there are early signs of pipeline price pressures in the production and pricing chain, the ECB added.

"Overall, incoming data point to solid growth in the second quarter of 2017," the ECB said in a bulletin that is largely consistent with the outlook presented after its June policy meeting. "Domestic demand is expected to be buoyed by a number of favorable factors."

"Very favorable financing conditions and low interest rates continue to promote a recovery in investment in the context of rising profits and lower deleveraging needs," the ECB added.