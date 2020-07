FILE PHOTO: Pierre Gramegna, Luxembourg's Finance Minister arrives in Downing Street, London, Britain, November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Luxembourg finance minister Pierre Gramegna has withdrawn from a race for the Eurogroup chair after a first round of votes, three European sources told Reuters.

Spain’s Nadia Calvino and Ireland’s Paschal Donohoe are the remaining candidates.