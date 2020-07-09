Ireland's Donohoe believes there is a will to agree EU recovery fund

FILE PHOTO: European Union (EU) flags fly in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe believes there is a will in the European Union to reach an agreement on a recovery fund despite ongoing differences between EU members.

“I believe there is much to be done, there are many complex and challenging decisions that need to be made but I believe the will is there to find a way to reach agreement,” Donohoe told a video news conference on Thursday after his election to be the next head of the Eurogroup.

He added that euro zone fiscal policy, whose rules have been suspended during the pandemic, should return to normal after the recovery is well underway.

(This story corrects spelling of Donohoe throughout)