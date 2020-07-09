Business News
July 9, 2020 / 6:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Germany's Scholz praises work of new Irish Eurogroup chair

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz attends a news conference, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Berlin, Germany, June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/Pool

BERLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will be the new chairman of the Eurogroup of eurozone finance ministers, his German counterpart Olaf Scholz said on Thursday after chairing a video meeting of the body.

“It will be the Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, who has done good work and whom many of us know, and I am certain that now we can concentrate the group’s work on precisely what matters for the future: advancing the development of Europe,” Scholz said.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
