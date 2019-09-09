Bank of France keeps third-quarter GDP forecast at 0.3% in second reading

PARIS (Reuters) - The Bank of a France on Monday maintained its forecast for 0.3 percent growth in the French economy in the third quarter, as business sentiment in the manufacturing sector picked up in August.

In its monthly survey, the Bank of France said sentiment in the manufacturing sector rose to 99 in August from a revised 96 in July. Business sentiment in the services sector was unchanged from the previous month at 100.

Pharmaceutical and electronic equipment sectors performed particularly well, the central bank said, adding that business leaders expected industrial production to slow in September.