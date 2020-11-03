Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Business News

Coronavirus measures are working, action needed to unleash more money: Scholz

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz attends a joint news conference with Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht in Berlin, Germany, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - The strong economic rebound in Germany and the euro zone over the summer months is showing that coronavirus aid measures are working both nationally and on a European level, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of a virtual meeting with finance ministers from other euro zone states, Scholz said a second wave of infections was now underlining the urgency to quickly implement a 750 billion euro recovery plan to unleash more aid.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; editing by Thomas Seythal

