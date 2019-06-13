Business News
June 13, 2019 / 9:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Euro zone industry output drops again, dragged down by Germany

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone industrial production fell for a second consecutive month in April due to a sharp decline in Germany and a slight fall in Italy, data showed on Thursday.

European Union statistics office Eurostat said output in the 19 countries sharing the euro dropped by 0.5% on the month, in line with market expectations, and by 0.4% year-on-year.

The monthly fall in April followed a 0.4% decrease of the industrial production in March and a flat reading for February.

Output was driven down by a 1.7% drop in durable consumer goods, more than reversing a pick-up in March. Production of intermediate goods and capital goods also declined by 1.0% and 1.4% respectively.

The only positive components were output of energy and of non-durable consumer goods, although the latter very slightly.

Germany, the euro zone’s largest economy, suffered a 2.3% drop, while output in Italy, the zone’s third largest economy, declined for a second straight month, by 0.7%. Production in France, the number two economy, rose by 0.4%.

(Corrects paragraph 4 of this story to read pick-up in March, not April.)

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below