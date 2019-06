FILE PHOTO: Vegetables are pictured at Sir Plus supermarket for surplus, non-standard and expired food offered at discount prices in Berlin, Germany, February 18, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

(Reuters) - Inflation fell to an annual rate of 1.2% in the euro zone in May, according to a first estimate from the EU’s statistics agency released on Tuesday.

The inflation figure was below expectations. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a May estimate of 1.3%.

Eurostat’s flash estimate for the month does not include a monthly calculation.