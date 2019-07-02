Business News
July 2, 2019 / 9:53 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Euro zone producer prices fell 0.1% month-on-month in May

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone industrial producer price were down in May from April, data showed on Tuesday, dragged down by a drop in energy prices.

The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said prices at factory gates in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell 0.1% in May against the previous month and were 1.6% higher than a year earlier.

Economist polled by Reuters had forecast the month-on-month drop but saw a slightly higher year-on-year increase of 1.7%.

Without energy costs, which dropped 0.6% month-on-month, producer prices were flat on the month and 1.0% higher on the year.

Producer prices are an early indication of trends in consumer inflation, which the European Central Bank wants to keep below, but close to 2 percent over the medium term but has undershot that since 2013.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Foo Yun Chee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below