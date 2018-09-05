FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 9:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Euro zone retail sales growth slows year-on-year in July as clothing spend falls

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone retail sales grew at a more moderate rate than expected year-on-year in July as households spent less on clothing than a year earlier, mirroring a steady weakening of consumer sentiment since the start of the year.

FILE PHOTO: A woman carries her shopping bags in downtown Hamburg, Germany, January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

Retail sales in the 19 countries sharing the single currency fell by 0.2 percent month-on-month and rose by 1.1 percent year-on-year.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the same 0.2 percent drop in July and a 1.3 percent year-on-year rise after June’s increases of 0.3 percent month-on-month and 1.5 percent from the same period a year earlier.

The year-on-year rise was largely the result of a 7.3 percent increase in mail order and internet sales.

Sales of textiles and clothing dropped by 1.8 percent, its sixth decline in the first seven months of the year. Non-food products as a whole were up just 0.9 percent.

On a country-by-country basis, retail sales rose most in Lithuania and Ireland and fell by most in Malta and Austria.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
