Euro zone investor morale falls on emerging market, trade angst

BERLIN (Reuters) - Investor morale in the euro zone fell by more than expected in September, a survey showed on Monday, as concerns about emerging markets, political developments in Europe and trade tensions with the United States weighed on sentiment.

Sentix’s index for the euro zone fell to 12.0 from 14.7 points in August. The Reuters consensus forecast was for a dip to 14.6.

A sub-index measuring expectations fell to -8.8 from -5.8. A sub-index on current conditions fell to 35.0 from 37.3.

“Economic expectations for the emerging regions in Asia and Latin America are losing a great deal and are thus also weighing on prospects in developed industrial nations,” Manfred Huebner, managing director of Sentix, said in a statement.

“But there are also enough problems in Europe itself, especially at the political level,” he added.

In addition to concerns about Brexit, European officials are worried about developments in Italy, where the finance minister sought on Friday to reassure the EU on its budget plans.

Huebner said trade tensions with the United States were “now having a noticeable negative impact” on sentiment.

“Despite these grey clouds in the economic sky, investors do not expect central banks to leave their increasingly restrictive course,” he added.

Sentix surveyed 1,090 investors from Sept. 6-8.