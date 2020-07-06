Business News
July 6, 2020 / 8:38 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Euro zone investor morale up in July but recovery could stall: Sentix

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The skyline with its banking district is photographed in Frankfurt, Germany, January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - Investor morale in the euro zone improved for a third month running in July but a dip in expectations suggests the recovery from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic could soon peter out, a survey showed on Monday.

Sentix’s index for the euro zone rose to -18.2 from -24.8 in June. That compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of -10.9.

The current situation index rose for a second month in a row, to -49.5 from -61.5 in June. However, the expectations index for the bloc dipped to 19.5 from 21.8.

“There is a danger that the ‘upswing’ could run out of steam as early as the summer,” said Sentix managing director Manfred Huebner.

Investors said they expected that only around 60% of coronavirus-related economic losses would be recovered within a year in the euro zone.

In Germany, investors expect only around 65% to be made up within a year despite the government’s economic stimulus package, with the expectations index also dipping slightly in Europe’s largest economy.

Sentix surveyed 1,109 investors between July 2 and July 4.

Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below