August 2, 2019 / 9:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

Euro zone retail trade rises in June, industrial prices slip

FILE PHOTO: People walk through the Mall of Berlin shopping centre during its opening night in Berlin, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Retail trade in the euro zone rose 1.1% in June on the month, the EU’s statistics agency Eurostat said on Friday, a sign that consumers may help support a weakening economy.

Retail sales in the 19-country euro zone rose far more than expected by economists polled by Reuters, who on average had forecast a 0.2% rise compared with May.

Trade was lifted by spending on vehicle fuel, food and drink and a sharp increase in sales of clothing and shoes, Eurostat data showed, more than offsetting the 0.6% drop in sales recorded in May.

In a separate release, Eurostat said prices at factory gates fell in June, compared with May, confirming weak inflation in the bloc.

Industrial producer prices fell by 0.6% in the euro zone, in the fourth consecutive monthly fall. The fall was larger than market forecasts of a 0.3% drop on the month.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Francesco Guarascio

