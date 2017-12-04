FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eurogroup's elected chair Centeno says he will promote inclusive growth
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
December 4, 2017 / 5:08 PM / in 2 hours

Eurogroup's elected chair Centeno says he will promote inclusive growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The newly elected chair of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, Mario Centeno, said he will work to promote “inclusive prosperity” to end economic difficulties experienced by European citizens during the economic crisis.

Portugal's Finance Minister Mario Centeno and president of the Eurogroup speaks at the at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“I have the ability and will try to use it to bring all the ideas (…) to promote the inclusive growth and prosperity that may put an end to a period that was very difficult for Europe,” Centeno said in his first news conference after his election.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
