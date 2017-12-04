Eurogroup's elected chair Centeno says he will promote inclusive growth

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The newly elected chair of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, Mario Centeno, said he will work to promote “inclusive prosperity” to end economic difficulties experienced by European citizens during the economic crisis.

Portugal's Finance Minister Mario Centeno and president of the Eurogroup speaks at the at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“I have the ability and will try to use it to bring all the ideas (…) to promote the inclusive growth and prosperity that may put an end to a period that was very difficult for Europe,” Centeno said in his first news conference after his election.