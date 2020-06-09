Portugal's Centeno says will step down as Eurogroup head

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The chairman of euro zone finance ministers, Portugal’s Mario Centeno, said on Tuesday he would not seek a second 2.5-year term at the helm of the powerful euro zone economic body and step down on July 13.

Centeno, who will also cease to be Portugal’s finance minister, said on Twitter he would launch the process of selecting his successor next Thursday. The new chairman of the 19 euro zone finance ministers is to be chosen on July 9th.

“My tenure as Eurogroup President will end on 13 July 2020. On Thursday, I will inform my Eurogroup colleagues of my decision not to seek a second mandate, as by 15 June I will step down as finance minister of Portugal,” Centeno said.