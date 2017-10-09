French finance minister says best if Dijsselbloem stays on as Eurogroup head until January

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - Jeroen Dijsselbloem should stay on as the chairman of euro zone finance ministers until the end of his term in mid-January, even if he is no longer the Dutch finance minister, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said.

The Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers is traditionally chaired by a sitting minister, but Dijsselbloem is likely to lose his job this month because of the creation of a new Dutch government.

“I understand that Jeroen would like to stay in office til the beginning of next year. I think this really the most convenient and most sensible option for the Eurogroup,” Le Maire told reporters on entering a meeting of the ministers, who will discuss the issue of Dijsselbloem’s succession.

“The Eurogroup needs stability, we have a very good president... if he wants to stay in office until the beginning of next year, I would think that is the best option for all the members of the Eurogroup,” he said.

The chairman of euro zone finance ministers is chosen for terms of 2.5 years.