Euro zone close to agreeing on euro zone budget, financial transaction tax: Scholz

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Thursday that euro zone finance ministers meeting in Luxembourg were close to reaching an agreement on a euro zone budget and a financial transaction tax.

The 28 countries that form the European Union have a shared EU budget but euro zone countries also want a separate budget for their group to serve as a fiscal tool to intervene in the euro zone economy alongside the single monetary policy of the European Central Bank.

