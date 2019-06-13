Euro zone close to agreeing on euro zone budget, financial transaction tax: Scholz

FILE PHOTO: Finance Minister Olaf Scholz addresses a news conference to present the results of the latest tax revenue estimate in Berlin, Germany, May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensc

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Thursday that euro zone finance ministers meeting in Luxembourg were close to reaching an agreement on a euro zone budget and a financial transaction tax.

The 28 countries that form the European Union have a shared EU budget but euro zone countries also want a separate budget for their group to serve as a fiscal tool to intervene in the euro zone economy alongside the single monetary policy of the European Central Bank.