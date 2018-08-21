FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 21, 2018 / 9:14 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Greek prime minister says new day dawns post-bailout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday the country had good reason to expect better days ahead after formally exiting its last financial bailout, putting an epilogue to a dramatic nine-year debt crisis.

FILE PHOTO: Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras addresses lawmakers during a parliamentary session on a debt relief the country reached with its European lenders in Athens, Greece, July 5, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis/File Photo

“Today a new day is dawning in our country, a historic day.

The bailouts of recession, austerity, recession and social desertification are finally over,” Tsipras said in a televised address to the nation from the island of Ithaca.

“Our country regains its right to shape its own future,” he said from a hill overlooking a bay in the island where Odysseus returned after a 10-year voyage recounted by classical poet Homer.

Reporting by Michele Kambas, George Georgiopoulos

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.