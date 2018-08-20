EU's Moscovici says he hopes for further progress in Greek economy

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs said on Monday he hoped Greece would make further economic progress and undertake social reforms, after Greece’s exit from its final, three-year bailout program.

European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici speaks during a news conference at the G20 Meeting of Finance Ministers in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 22, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

“In future, Greece will be able to define its own economic policies,” Pierre Moscovici said in an interview with French radio station France Inter.

The euro zone’s ESM rescue fund body had said earlier that Greece had successfully exited its final, three-year bailout program, agreed in August 2015 to help it cope with the continued fallout from a debt crisis.