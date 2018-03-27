Euro zone bailout fund approves new loans for Greece

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The euro zone’s bailout fund approved on Tuesday the disbursement of 6.7 billion euros ($8.3 billion) in new loans to Greece as part of its current bailout program, it said in a statement.
The decision confirms a political deal reached by the euro zone’s finance ministers earlier in March.
A first tranche of 5.7 billion euros is due to be paid on Wednesday, while the remainder will be disbursed after May 1, the European Stability Mechanism said.
($1 = 0.8070 euros)
Reporting Francesco Guarascio, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska