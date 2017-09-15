FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek banks don't need asset quality review now: ECB
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 15, 2017 / 10:36 AM / a month ago

Greek banks don't need asset quality review now: ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TALLINN (Reuters) - There is no need to conduct an asset quality review at Greek banks as a broader European Union-wide stress test is already being planned for 2018, European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

Benoit Coeure, executive board member of the European Central Bank (ECB), speaks during a conference in Brussels, Belgium March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“The (Single Supervisory Mechanism) made it clear they don’t see a need for an (asset quality review) given what’s planned: a stress test, which will come in 2018 as part of the broader EU exercise which is led by the European Banking Authority,” Coeure told a news conference.

Coeure added that only the ECB, the supervisor of four biggest Greek banks, could require such a review.

The comments come after Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported that the International Monetary Fund was considering making such an asset quality check part of the Greek bailout review.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.