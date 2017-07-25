Greece heralds bond issue as 'absolute success'

People make their way on main Syntagma square as the parliament building is seen in the background in Athens, Greece, July 24, 2017.

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece said on Tuesday its comeback to the bond markets after a three-year absence was an 'absolute success'.

Greece returned to the European bond market and was set to sell a 3.0 billion euros of five-year paper at a yield of 4.625 percent, laying the foundations for future trades as it weans itself off external aid.

"..It reaffirms the positive trajectory of the Greek economy which is making steady steps to exiting crisis and bailout programmes," a government official said.