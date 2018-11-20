Greece to beat fiscal targets again, needs to continue reforms: Centeno

Eurogroup President Mario Centeno gives a statement prior to a Euro zone finance ministers meeting to discuss reforms of the monetary union in Brussels, Belgium November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greece is likely to beat its fiscal targets, including the primary surplus, for the third year in a row, but needs to continue the reforms it promised as part of the last bailout program, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers said.

Speaking at a hearing in the European Parliament’s economic committee, Mario Centeno said the outlook for the Greek economy was positive.

“The fiscal performance has been outstanding. Recent data suggests that Greece will overshoot its fiscal objectives for the third year in a row, including the primary surplus target of 3.5 percent,” Centeno said.

“Greece should stay the course and continue implementing sound fiscal policies and growth-enhancing reforms. These are needed to improve the living conditions and prospects of its citizens in a lasting way,” he said.