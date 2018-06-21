FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018 / 10:30 PM / in 2 hours

Euro zone finance ministers reach debt relief deal on Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers reached a deal on debt relief for Greece, two euro zone officials said on Friday.

“We have a deal,” one official involved in the negotiations said, adding it would be credible for markets. A second official confirmed the ministers had reached a deal.

Officials said the debt relief involved an extension of maturities and grace periods on loans granted to Greece under the second bailout by 10 years.

Greece would also get a 15 billion euro last disbursement to help it build a cash buffer that would make it more independent of market borrowing for long after it exits the bailout on Aug. 20.

Reporting By Renee Maltezou and Francesco Guarascio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
