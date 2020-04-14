Greek to issue 7-year bond to shield economy from COVID-19 impact: minister

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece plans to issue a seven-year bond in the coming hours to help boost state coffers and shield its economy from a protracted impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Tuesday.

Thrice bailed-out Greece is willing to spend 3.5% of its gross domestic product to support companies and workers battered by a lockdown it imposed last month to fight the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

Asked if Greece had enough money to finance those measures, Staikouras told a Greek television station that Athens would be able to repeat that in May “without tapping cash reserves of 15.7 billion euros and without taking into account any exits to the markets like the one we are planning in the next coming hours with a 7-year bond.

“It will be extra money which will seek to get from the markets with satisfactory terms to boost the country’s arsenal.”

Athens has mandated Citi, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and Societe Generale for the issue, which is due to mature in April 2027, it said in a bourse filing earlier on Tuesday.

Greek seven-year bond yield GR7YT=RR closed at 1.682% on Tuesday.