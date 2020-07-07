Business News
July 7, 2020 / 9:40 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Euro zone agrees 750 million euros of debt relief measures for Greece

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The euro zone agreed on Tuesday new debt relief measures for Greece worth about 750 million euros ($840 million) as part of the country’s post-bailout programme.

The money comes from profits made by euro zone central banks on Greek government bonds and the reduction to zero of the step-up interest margin on certain euro zone loans to Athens this year, said the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the bloc’s rescue fund.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below