Business News
September 25, 2017 / 2:15 PM / in 25 days

Greece on path to exit bailout, no more restrictions post-program: Dijsselbloem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece is on its way to exit its bailout program and there will be no further conditions or restrictions after it ends apart from post-program standard surveillance, Eurogroup Chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Monday.

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos and Dutch Finance Minister and Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem attend a news conference at the Finance ministry in Athens, Greece September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

“There are no further conditions at the end of the program, no further restrictions,” he said after a meeting with Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos in Athens.

Asked about Germany’s stance, a day after Angela Merkel secured a fourth term as Chancellor, he said he did not expect its position to change in Greek bailout negotiations.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou and George Georgiopoulos

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
