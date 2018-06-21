Deal on Greece improves medium-term sustainability of Greek debt: Draghi

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - The President of the European Central Bank welcomed on Friday a deal reached by eurozone finance ministers on new debt relief for Greece and said the measures will improve the sustainability of the Greek debt “in the medium term”.

FILE PHOTO: President of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi listens during the news conference following the meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank in Riga, Latvia June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

“We believe that the adoption of the set of debt measures agreed by the Eurogroup (of eurozone finance ministers) will improve debt sustainability in the medium term,” Mario Draghi said in a written statement.

He added that he welcomed “the Eurogroup’s readiness to consider further debt measures in the long term in case adverse economic developments were to materialize”.