FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
ECB says up to Greece to decide on returning to bond market
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
July 20, 2017 / 1:29 PM / a month ago

ECB says up to Greece to decide on returning to bond market

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday it was up to Greece to decide whether to tap the bond market again, but that it needed to be done as part of an overall bailout strategy.

He said, however, there had been serious progress in Greece, which is on its third international bailout.

Greece has hired six banks to arrange its first bond sale since being frozen out of financial markets and almost falling out of euro in 2015, Thomson Reuters market news and data service IFR reported on Wednesday.

The ECB is one of three institutions responsible for Greece's bailout program, along with the European Commission and International Monetary Fund.

Greece's return to markets is seen by Europe as a step towards exiting its euro zone-funded bailout program. But Greece also needs a green light from the IMF, which worries about Athens having too much debt.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa Editing by Jeremy Gaunt/Mark Heinrich

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.