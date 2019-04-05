It would be good for Greece to repay expensive IMF loans: ESM's Regling

FILE PHOTO: European Stability Mechanism Managing Director Klaus Regling attends a news conference at the Ministry of Finance in Nicosia, Cyprus November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou/File Photo

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - The head of the euro zone rescue fund said it would be wise for Greece to pay back early its outstanding loans with the International Monetary Fund, as they are more expensive than the yields Athens currently pays in the markets on its bonds.

Klaus Regling, who chairs the European Stability Mechanism, was speaking at a news conference after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Bucharest which agreed on the disbursement of a new grant of nearly 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion)to Greece as part of its post-bailout program.