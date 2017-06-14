FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Germany expects agreement on 'sustainable package' for Greece on Thursday
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
June 14, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 2 months ago

Germany expects agreement on 'sustainable package' for Greece on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany expects Greece and its lenders to reach a compromise deal on new loans this week and there is no guarantee Athens will get debt relief, a finance ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

"We expect that we will be able to agree on a sustainable overall package," spokesman Juerg Weissgerber said at a regular government news conference when asked about Thursday's meeting of euro zone finance ministers.

Asked about debt relief measures for Greece, he said it remained the German government's point of view that such measures for Greece can only be decided on after the existing third bailout ends in 2018.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin and Louise Ireland

