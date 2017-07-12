EU's Moscovici says Greece more likely to return to markets

European Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici holds a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, July 12, 2017.

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Europe's economics commissioner on Wednesday said Greece was more likely to return soon to markets after new loans it received from euro zone creditors last week and the end of an EU disciplinary procedure over its deficit.

Pierre Moscovici said the prospect of Greece returning to borrow from markets for the first time since 2014 is becoming "more credible".

He told a news conference in Brussels that Greece has become a "more and more reliable country" and that this sent "a very strong signal to investors".

Earlier on Wednesday, the European Commission proposed closing a disciplinary procedure against Greece over its deficit because the country had fixed its budget. Last week euro zone creditors unblocked 8.5 billion euros of new loans to Athens under its third bailout program.