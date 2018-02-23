FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Big Story 10
February 23, 2018 / 3:56 PM / a day ago

Greece starts casino licensing procedure for major tourism project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece gave the green light to its gaming committee to launch a tender for a new casino license, removing another obstacle for a major tourism project in Athens, which is a key conditionality of the country’s international bailout.

The decision was published in the Feb. 22 Government Gazette, the same day as Greece’s top administrative court approved the project’s development plan.

A finance ministry official told Reuters that an advisor for the tender would be hired soon.

Property developer Lamda signed a 99-year lease with the state in 2014 to convert 620 hectares of wasteland at the former Hellenikon Athens airport into a complex of luxury residences, hotels, a yachting marina, including a casino.

Progress on the project, which has been beset by delays, is being watched closely by Greece’s creditors as a test of the government’s commitment to privatizations under its multi-billion euro bailout.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.