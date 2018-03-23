FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 23, 2018 / 10:25 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Greece concludes sale of 67 percent stake in Thessaloniki Port

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece concluded the sale of 67 percent stake in Thessaloniki port (OLTr.AT), the country’s second-largest, to a German-led consortium, its privatizations agency (HRADF) said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: View of the port of the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

    Deutsche Invest and its partners, France’s Terminal Link SAS and Cyprus-based Belterra Investments, signed the deal in December. The sale is part of a privatization scheme Greece has agreed under its latest international bailout.

    The deal is worth 1.1 billion euros, HRADF said, and the consortium has already paid 231.9 million euros to take over the port as well as agreeing to spend at least 180 million euros to upgrade its infrastructure within seven years.

    Reporting by Karolina Tagaris, editing by George Georgiopoulos

