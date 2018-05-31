FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 9:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Public Power Corp. sets deadline for expressions of interest in power units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek electricity utility Public Power Corp (PPC) (DEHr.AT) on Thursday invited investors to submit expressions of interest for the sale of coal-fired units by June 21.

Greece and its lenders have agreed that PPC will divest about 40 percent of its coal-fired capacity to help to open up the sector after an EU court ruled that PPC abused its dominance in the coal market.

    An invitation for the expression of interest for three coal-fired units and a license to build a new one was published on the utility’s website on Thursday.

    The sale is a condition of the country’s latest international bailout and has drawn fierce protest from unions.

    Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Toby Chopra

