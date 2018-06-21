FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018 / 1:19 PM / in an hour

Deal on future of Greece possible on Thursday: Germany's Scholz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers on Thursday could reach an agreement on the future of Greece after the end of its bailout program, German finance minister Olaf Scholz said.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz speaks during the "70 Years of Social Market Economy" anniversary event at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy in Berlin, Germany, June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

“The government and the people of Greece have done a really good job,” Scholz told reporters on arrival for a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Luxembourg.

“It is possible that today we will find a solution to organize the time after the program,” Scholz added.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels

