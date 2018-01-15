FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#World News
January 15, 2018 / 6:04 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Greek police fire teargas at protesters outside parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek police fired teargas at protesters outside parliament in Athens on Monday, as lawmakers voted on a new set of bailout measures prescribed by the country’s international lenders in exchange for fresh bailout loans.

More than 10,000 people had rallied outside parliament when a group of protesters hurled petrol bombs and stones at police who had formed a cordon outside parliament. Police responded with teargas.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.