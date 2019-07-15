Greece says to meet 2019 budget targets agreed with lenders

A Greek flag flutters atop the parliament building in Athens, Greece, April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece will meet this year the budget targets agreed with its international lenders, a finance ministry official said on Monday.

Asked if Greece would achieve its 3.5% of GDP primary budget surplus target this year, the official said: “I don’t see a fiscal gap in 2019.”

Greece’s foreign creditors had expressed concern would miss its target after a series of handouts announced by the former leftist government before a snap election on July 7.

The conservatives won the vote with an outright majority promising jobs, investments and tax cuts.