Greek PM Tsipras says 2018 growth could approach 3.0 percent

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday the country had the potential of registering growth of ‘close to 3.0 percent’ in 2018, when Greece is expected to emerge from its bailout program.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras speaks as he holds a joint news conference with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“We will close this year with the number 2 in front (of the growth rate) and next year we will prove the Cassandras wrong, 2018 growth could be close to 3.0 percent,” Tsipras told parliament.

Greece, which has had three bailouts since 2010, has seen nascent growth in the past year from a resurgence of tourism and a pick-up in domestic demand after a crisis which sapped more than a quarter of the country’s output.

The latest growth projections by the finance ministry and the central bank see the economy expanding by 2.4 percent next year. Authorities forecast a 1.8 percent expansion in 2017.

Athens signed up to its last international bailout in mid-2015. The government aims to have fully regained access to bond markets by next August, when the program ends.