SOFIA (Reuters) - The European Central Bank urged Greece to conclude reforms agreed with its euro zone creditors in time to successfully exit its bailout programme in August.

FILE PHOTO: Benoit Coeure, board member of the European Central Bank (ECB), is photographed during an interview with Reuters journalists at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Concluding the last batch of reforms on time was of the “utmost priority for Greece,” ECB board member Benoit Coeure told a news conference in Sofia, the Bulgarian capital.