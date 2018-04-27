Euro zone to decide in June measures to help Greece end bailout: Centeno

SOFIA (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers will decide next month on the future steps to help Greece successfully end its current bailout program, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers said on Friday after a meeting of finance ministers.

Eurogroup President Mario Centeno arrives for the Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (ECOFIN) in Sofia, Bulgaria, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

“The Eurogroup will decide in June all the elements that can help facilitate the Greek exit from the bailout programmed,” which ends in August, Mario Centeno told a news conference in Sofia, the Bulgarian capital.

He said Greece did not intend to ask for a precautionary credit line and said ministers discussed the European Commission’s proposal for enhanced surveillance of Greece after the end of the bailout program.