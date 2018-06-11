FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2018

Eurogroup chief says Greece ready to take charge post-bailout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - Greece has corrected many of the structural imbalances that made it a “special case” within the euro zone, and it is ready to take charge of its economic decisions when its bailout ends in August, chairman of the euro zone finance ministers group said on Monday.

Portugal's Finance Minister and Eurogroup President Mario Centeno attends a eurozone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“Greece is a different country today,” Mario Centeno told a conference. “Greece has the conditions to take into its own hands the process of its economic and social development, within the euro framework, and can always count on European solidarity if it sticks to the path of internal responsibility.”

Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
